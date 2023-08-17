Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin toured the Conway-based City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) and CoHO Hope Village on Tuesday, the nonprofit announced in a news release issued on Wednesday.
CoHO board members, as well as employees, accompanied Griffin on the tour in which nonprofit leaders helped Griffin to gain “valuable insight into CoHO’s housing initiatives aimed at addressing homelessness and fostering holistic community development in low-income neighborhoods in Conway,” the news release read.
“It was an inspiration to visit with Dr. Phillip Fletcher and the team at Hope Village in Conway, who are helping the homeless and homeless veterans get back on their feet,” Griffin said via social media on Wednesday. “I pray for their continued success and invite you to learn more.”
Fletcher said CoHO was “very thankful” to host Griffin and his staff.
“An effort such as this with the potential of scalability across our state to assist those who are homeless and in need of quality affordable housing requires as much support as possible,” Fletcher said, per the news release.
As part of the tour, Griffin viewed one- and two-bedroom homes in the village and discussed public-private partnerships with the nonprofit. CoHO stated that Griffin “had the opportunity” to “explore the vision of creating a haven for individuals and families facing homelessness,” the news release read.
Construction of CoHO’s Hope Village is expected to be completed sometime this fall. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, CoHO finished the first house in the village in May. American Rescue Plan funds provided by the Faulkner County Government were key in the construction of the village.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.