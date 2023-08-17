Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin toured the Conway-based City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) and CoHO Hope Village on Tuesday, the nonprofit announced in a news release issued on Wednesday.

CoHO board members, as well as employees, accompanied Griffin on the tour in which nonprofit leaders helped Griffin to gain “valuable insight into CoHO’s housing initiatives aimed at addressing homelessness and fostering holistic community development in low-income neighborhoods in Conway,” the news release read.

