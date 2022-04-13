Arkansas Arts Beautification Gallery in downtown Conway has announced that it is going out of business after 25 years.
The gallery presents small works to large-scale paintings that include various styles and mediums such as pastels, abstracts, realism, oils, acrylics, mixed media, black art, sculptures and knick knacks, all of which are affordable.
B.J. Abrams and Dr. Wyvonne Hawkins wish to say thank you “for all the love you have shown as we lived out our dream for the past 25 years in Conway. Thank you to all the supporters, patrons, and friends who sat a spell, talked, laughed, and even cried with us. The memories will forever live on and always be in our hearts.”
A going-out-of-business sale will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 1014 Front St. (next door to Kings).
Beyond the Wok opens
Beyond the Wok, a new food truck that specializes in Chinese food, has opened in Conway.
Owner Evelyn Correa said the truck did a soft opening on March 12 and is located in the 10Box parking lot off Harkrider Street. The business’s Facebook page shows photos of delicious looking food – everything from General Tso’s Chicken to Mongolian Beef to Orange Chicken. Also available are crab and spring rolls, wonton soup and wings with a variety of sauces.
“We thought a food truck would make it easier to reach as many people as possible since we wouldn’t be tied down to one place,” she said. “Chinese food was chosen mostly because that’s the type of food that we made in the restaurants we’ve worked at throughout the past 25 or so years.”
A mainstay of the business is the freshness of their food.
“The main thing that I would say makes us stand apart is that the ingredients are fresh and the food is made to order. Even the sauces are made in-house,” she added.
For more information, such as a full menu, visit their Facebook page at www.face book.com/BeyondTheWok1, or call 501-472-9191. Their hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Uncle Tim’s adds catering
Tim Ester of Uncle Tim’s has announced that his food truck is now offering on-site catering service. Bookings are being taken now for events that can serve 50-500 customers.
“Our catering menu will include our delicious catfish, ribs, chicken and side items,” he said.
For pricing or any other information, you may call 501-932-1171 or email Uncle Tim’s at uncletims2020@gmail.com. Additional information about their food truck offerings can be found at their Facebook page – www.facebook.com/uncletimsfoodtruck. The food truck is located at Highway 286 and Skunk Hollow in southern Conway.
