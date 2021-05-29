Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation (ABHOF) awarded $48,000 in grants to projects benefiting minority and underserved communities in an online grant presentation May 25, including one in Faulkner County.
The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Center for Community and Economic Development in Faulkner County received a grant to help fund the inaugural Arkansas Racial Equity Summit.
The grants, administered by Arkansas Community Foundation, support projects focused on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families, and economic development in Arkansas.
“We are pleased to support the efforts of grassroots and other nonprofit organizations in Arkansas through our grant program” ABHOF chairman Charles Stewart said. “Their work to improve education, health and wellness, youth development, economic development and to strengthen families and helps to validate the mission of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation. We are proud of our partnership with these great Arkansas institutions.”
Over the past 17 years, ABHOF has made $619,288 in grants to Arkansas nonprofits. This year’s other grant recipients include:
Arkansas Disability Coalition (Southeast Arkansas) – expand telehealth access in Southeast Arkansas to families of children with special healthcare needs.
Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation (Chicot and Phillips counties) –provide two free prostate cancer screenings/education events. One in Eudora and one in Helena/West Helena.
Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub (Central Arkansas) – Xtraordinary Minds PreKoder program introduces children ages 3 to 8 years-old to basic computer coding concepts to enhance their literacy and math skills.
Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (Desha County) – awards scholarships to single parent students of Desha county to allow for the removal of financial barriers that would cause a student to drop out of school.
Barbershop Books (Pulaski County) – partnering barbershops are located in communities that have strong ties to the Black community and support early literacy programs at four barbershops in Pulaski county.
Central Arkansas Freedom School (Pulaski County) – facility service area is home to some of the most economically disadvantaged children, ages 6 to 16, in the city of Little Rock.
EducationCorps, Inc. (Pulaski County) – serves high school and GED foster care students interested in attending college or a vocational certification program, with additional academic preparation to pass the ACT.
Hamilton Haven (Clark, Hempstead, Nevada counties) – provides temporary emergency shelter for families and individuals temporarily displaced.
OneCommunity (Washington County) – brings bilingual and African American culturally responsive books and materials to families participating in the 2021 Springdale and Fayetteville Feed Your Brain (FYB), Alimenta Tu Cerebro bilingual Summer reading program.
Southeast Arkansas College (Jefferson County) – offers a Kids Virtual Learning Summer Camp
St. John AME Church Lay Organization (Jefferson County) – funds project called “STOP” Students Trained to Operate in Peace.
The Hub (Ouachita County) – a virtual reading program designed for first and second graders that supplies cookbooks, food for recipes and all supplies needed to read, follow instructions and use math skills for cooking.
UrbanPromise Arkansas (Pulaski County) – supports the Street Leader Program for the summer.
Village Place (Pulaski County) – in partnership with Ujima Maternity Network tp provide prenatal, childbirth and parenting support classes in Census Tract 5.
Women & Children First (Pulaski County) –provides funds to purchase furniture for survivors of domestic violence moving into independent living situations.
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation aims to provide an environment in which future generations of African American achievers with Arkansas roots will thrive and succeed. Arkansas Black Hall of Fame honors the contributions of African Americans through its annual Black Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and awards grants to support charitable endeavors in underserved communities. Learn more at www.arblackhalloffame.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.