For a second year, Forbes magazine has listed Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield among the nation’s best employers for women, a news release issued by the insurance provider on Thursday read.
“Our commitment to providing opportunities, work-life balance and personal and professional growth are just a few of the reasons we stand out as a great place to work for women,” Arkansas Blue Cross Executive Vice President and Chief Health Management Officer Alicia Berkemeyer said, per the news release.
Forbes based its Best Employers for Women list on an independent survey of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The sample included more than 40,000 women.
The evaluation was based on four different criteria:
Direct recommendations – (General work topics): The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace and diversity regarding their employer.
Direct recommendations – (Topics relevant to women): To focus on topics which are in general more relevant for women. Women were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career and pay equity.
Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively concerning diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered.
Diversity among Top Executives/Board: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.
“I’ve been with Arkansas Blue Cross for 22 years, and I continue to be afforded opportunities to grow and utilize my knowledge and skills in a valuable way, helping the company provide the best care possible to our members,” Detrich Wiley, director of market solutions management, said. “I’ve not only been able to grow my career but grow personally as a member of Leadership Greater Little Rock and as a board member for the Leadership Foundation for Women.”
“This designation is the third Forbes ranking earned by our company this year, and I believe it reflects our commitment to providing a workplace where all our employees can feel engaged, respected, appreciated and fulfilled,” Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett said.
Earlier this year, Arkansas Blue Cross was named one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers and was also honored as one of the country’s Best Employers for New College Grads.
