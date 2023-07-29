For a second year, Forbes magazine has listed Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield among the nation’s best employers for women, a news release issued by the insurance provider on Thursday read.

“Our commitment to providing opportunities, work-life balance and personal and professional growth are just a few of the reasons we stand out as a great place to work for women,” Arkansas Blue Cross Executive Vice President and Chief Health Management Officer Alicia Berkemeyer said, per the news release.

