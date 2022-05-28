Arkansas Boys State, the civic engagement and leadership program that has produced alumni such as Pres. Bill Clinton and Sen. Tom Cotton, kicked off its 2022 session Sunday and runs through Friday.
The session, which is sponsored by the Arkansas American Legion, marks the 81st iteration of the leadership experience. COVID-19 prompted the cancelation of the 2020 session and a virtual 2021 session. The 2022 session marks the first time in three years that more than 500 students and 50 volunteer staff members have converged at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) in Conway.
"Arkansas Boys State has been a premier youth leadership experience since 1940 and has been a catalyst in tens of thousands of young men's lives," Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State, said. "This week, we add 500 more young men to that list as we embark on our 81st session of this week that shapes a lifetime."
James L. "Skip" Rutherford, dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, will open the session as the keynote speaker on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. in Ida Waldran Auditorium. Rutherford attended Arkansas Boys State in 1967 sponsored by the Batesville Rotary Club.
The summer's program includes the usual slate of Arkansas Boys State activities: administering a mock government from the ground up, engaging with peers on social and political issues, and hearing from prominent keynote speakers. Additional speakers include Arkansas legislators, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Chief Justice John Dan Kemp, Dr. Jay Barth and other state leaders.
In addition, Arkansas PBS and Arkansas Boys State have partnered to live-stream presentations, speeches and elections from the program on the Arkansas Citizens Access Network (AR-CAN), myarpbs.org/arcan.
"It's been three long years since we were all together at UCA, and I'm eager to see the life-changing conversations and ideas shared that will come from being in each other's presence this week," Jackson said. "We're confident these students will experience the profound value of our program, just as it has happened each summer for 80 years."
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond. These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including Pres. Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp. Learn more at arboysstate.org.
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, delegates are assigned a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, delegates, from the ground up, administer this mock government as if it were real: they run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents. By the week's end, the delegates have experienced civic responsibility and engagement firsthand while making life-long memories and friends — all with our guiding principle that "Democracy Depends on Me."
