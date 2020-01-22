Gov. Asa Hutchinson has officially proclaimed Jan. 26-Feb. 1 as Arkansas School Choice Week, coinciding with the 10th annual National School Choice Week.
“Every student in Arkansas should have access to an effective education,” the proclamation reads in part. “Citizens across Arkansas agree that continuing to improve the quality of education is a matter of importance to our state’s leaders […] Arkansas recognizes the essential role that an effective and accountable system of education plays in preparing all children to be successful adults.
“Research demonstrates that providing children with multiple education options improves academic performance [and …] School Choice Week is a national celebration recognized by millions of students, parents, educators, schools, and community leaders, for the purpose of raising public awareness of the importance of education options for children.”
School choice laws enable families across the U.S to chose better K-12 educational opportunities for their children, helping them achieve the best fit for each ranging from traditional public schools to charter and magnet to online, private and homeschooling decisions.
There are currently 748 School Choice Week events and activities planned across the state with intent to raise awareness around the issue — more than 50,000 events are planned nationally.
"We're inspired by the enthusiasm that Arkansans and other Americans have for school choice and we're grateful to Gov. Hutchinson for issuing the proclamation," Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week, said in a news release. "We hope that families use this week to celebrate their choices, talk about what they like about their school, and explore education options for the upcoming year.”
One way residents across the state are celebrating is through attending Arkansas’ largest School Choice Week rally, sponsored by the Reform Alliance — a nonprofit organization committed to supporting educational opportunities and providing a quality education for all students — at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Robinson Center located at 426 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.
"School choice is an issue of civil rights and equal opportunity. We must continue to fight for the rights of our students, teachers, parents, business owners, and taxpayers by allowing every child the opportunity to find the best educational fit for their needs," Laurie Lee, chairman of the board at The Reform Alliance, said. "We have vast options readily available in our Arkansas education system, but we need to increase access to all of these great options. This is why we are rallying together in Little Rock during National School Choice Week, because every single child deserves access to a high-quality education."
To learn more, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/states/arkansas/.
