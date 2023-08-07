Arkansas Children's will further transform child health in northwest Arkansas through a $25 million investment from the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, Inc. In recognition of this gift — the largest in Arkansas Children’s history – the Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) campus will be named the Pat Walker Campus.

Of the generous $25 million donation, $12.5 million will support expansion efforts, including the addition of a new wing to the Springdale hospital. The remaining $12.5 million will create an endowment — benefiting ACNW in perpetuity and helping meet the needs of children in the region for generations to come.

