In conjunction with its 75th anniversary, the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation has awarded Arkansas Children’s a $2 million grant to advance child health.

The Mabee Foundation is a longtime supporter of Arkansas Children’s, giving a total of $6.7 million since 1987. The latest donation will support the Arkansas Children’s Heart Institute. The Arkansas Children’s Heart Institute was founded in 1985.

