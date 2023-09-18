In conjunction with its 75th anniversary, the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation has awarded Arkansas Children’s a $2 million grant to advance child health.
The Mabee Foundation is a longtime supporter of Arkansas Children’s, giving a total of $6.7 million since 1987. The latest donation will support the Arkansas Children’s Heart Institute. The Arkansas Children’s Heart Institute was founded in 1985.
“Over the last three decades, the Mabee Foundation has been a champion for Arkansas Children’s,” Arkansas Children’s Foundation President Enid Olvey said, per a news release. “Their unwavering support fuels our mission of making a lasting impact on the children of Arkansas and throughout the region.”
Arkansas Children’s is home to the state’s only comprehensive pediatric heart institute. Because of previous philanthropic support, the Heart Institute has two new, highly advanced biplane catheterization (cath) labs, a hybrid cath lab, 3D printing capabilities and improved outcomes consistently outperforming the Society of Thoracic Surgeon’s benchmarks.
Each year, the Arkansas Children’s team performs around 900 cardiac catheterization procedures and heart surgeries, including transplantation.
“Empowering organizations like Arkansas Children’s is at the heart of the Mabee Foundation’s purpose,” foundation Executive Director Mike Goeke said. “The legacy of J.E. and L.E. Mabee encouraged a spirit of giving from everyone – and that has helped to foster a lasting impact that ensures sustainability for the future.”
John and Lottie Mabee established the Mabee Foundation in 1948. In the 75 years since, the foundation has issued more than $1.5 billion in grants to non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
