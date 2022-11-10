Last week, members of the Arkansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) assisted teachers from around the state secure free resources for their classrooms, as well as the knowledge and training they need to assist their students become aerospace professional in the future, CAP Senior Master Sergeant Gary Podgurski announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.

“Arkansas leads the south,” Maj. Garrick St Pierre said after the annual Arkansas Education Association conference ended last Friday afternoon. “The Aerospace and Defense Industry is now Arkansas’ biggest export, and we have a great need for motivated and intelligent young men and women to fill high paying jobs right here at home. So naturally, engaging these teachers is something that is very important to us.”

