Last week, members of the Arkansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) assisted teachers from around the state secure free resources for their classrooms, as well as the knowledge and training they need to assist their students become aerospace professional in the future, CAP Senior Master Sergeant Gary Podgurski announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.
“Arkansas leads the south,” Maj. Garrick St Pierre said after the annual Arkansas Education Association conference ended last Friday afternoon. “The Aerospace and Defense Industry is now Arkansas’ biggest export, and we have a great need for motivated and intelligent young men and women to fill high paying jobs right here at home. So naturally, engaging these teachers is something that is very important to us.”
“Through a generous grant from the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium, we are able to cover the $35 membership fee for every teacher who signed up this past week,” St Pierre said. “This membership comes with great benefits, such as free STEM kits and lesson plans that meet Next Generation Science Standards. One of the greatest benefits is that the teachers get to fly in one of our planes.”
Arkansas CAP operates nine Cessna 172s and 182s throughout the state. Each Aerospace Education Member is entitled to one flight per year where they can learn firsthand about the dynamics of aerospace by taking the controls. Additionally, these aircraft are used to promote Aerospace Education with the CAP and AFJROTC cadets.
More than 50 new teachers were submitted applications this past week. These teachers will impact thousands of students.
“Even if every student were to go into the Aerospace Industry, we would still be short here at home,” St Pierre said.
Teachers that were not able to attend the conference, but would like to take advantage of this opportunity, should contact Podgurski at gpodgurski@cap.gov or 479-285-1482, the news release read.
