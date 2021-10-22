The Arkansas Coding Academy (ArCA) at the University of Central Arkansas celebrated its five-year anniversary during Demo Day and added 12 individuals to the total number of full-stack graduates of the program.
Family members of ArCA graduates and community leaders, as well as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Congressman French Hill joined the celebration Oct. 15.
Hutchinson delivered the keynote address before a crowd of approximately 75 people.
“I love the style of the program here. The fact that you can teach a skill quickly, thoroughly with a variety of teaching methods that can lead quickly to a job,” he told the audience. “Arkansas Coding Academy is essential to what we’re trying to accomplish.”
In making brief remarks during Demo Day, Hill congratulated ArCA for its milestone success.
“This fits perfectly with Gov. Hutchinson’s objective of teaching coding across the state,” Hill said. “So let me add my congratulations to you, Alison [Wish, ArCA director], and your team and to all those who have been certified. And what a great record than 200 people running a role for building a better economy here in central Arkansas.”
The ArCA introduced their new Advisory Board which includes technology, academic and community leaders who will provide strategic guidance, insight and support to shape the future of ArCA.
“This is an important milestone for ArCA,” Wish said. “Each member of this inaugural advisory board brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective that is key to our growth and success as we continue our mission of creating qualified technical talent to fuel Arkansas jobs.”
Members of the board include the following:
Stephen Addison, UCA.
Sonny Bradley, Acxiom.
Jay Callaway, First Orion.
GB Cazes, Emory Group.
Shaneil Ealy, UCA.
Michael Hargis, UCA.
Kenny Kinley, Edafio.
Corey Parks, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.
Grace Rains, Conductor.
Josh Smith, Metova.
Jeff Standridge, Innovation Junkie.
Sandra Swindle Merkle Inc.
Cody Waits Arkansas Department of Commerce
Bill Yoder Arkansas Center for Data Sciences
ArCA hires expert software engineers as instructors to teach an industry-driven curriculum. Partnerships with technical hiring managers from around the state ensure a relevant curriculum. Students learn to be full-stack developers in as little as 24 weeks, have access to personalized career services and complete the program with an opportunity to present their work to the community during Demo Day events. Through instruction, hands-on training and mentoring, students graduate with the skills and portfolio to become entry-level computer programmers. Learning from experts in the industry enables students to contribute quickly in their new careers. ArCA alumni go on to careers in the technology industry, and many attend Demo Day to “give back” and support newer graduates.
ArCA is currently accepting applications for full-stack development cohorts beginning in January 2022. For ArCA enrollment information, visit uca.edu/arcoding or email arcoding@uca.edu.
Established in 2016, ArCA strives to create a talent pipeline from the classroom to the workforce for individuals seeking careers in programming and information technology. ArCA is part of the UCA Division of Outreach and Community Engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.