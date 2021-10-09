The Arkansas Coding Academy (ArCA) at the University of Central Arkansas ill hold its Demo Day and five-year celebration from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the McCastlain Ballroom on the UCA campus. ArCA Full-Stack Java and .NET graduates will present their final projects before entering the information technology workforce as technical professionals.
Demo Day is an opportunity for ArCA graduates to showcase their software development skills while networking with recruiters and hiring managers from around the state. The ArCA curriculum teaches students a range of technologies that allow them to create a “Full-Stack” web application. These technologies include JavaScript, Java, C#, SQL, AngularJS, AWS and more.
“Along with teaching our students the technical skills required for entry-level developer jobs, we work with our students on teaming and soft skills required to be successful in their new careers,” Alison Wish, ArCA director said. “Demo Day serves as an opportunity for hiring managers from around the state to see the student’s technical skills displayed, as well as assess their communication skills.”
In addition to Demo Day, ArCA will be celebrating its five-year anniversary. Beginning in 2016 with one cohort held in Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center on the UCA campus, ArCA has grown into its own facility with multiple classrooms. ArCA has trained close to 200 students and offers multiple technology stacks with more planned for 2022. Courses are now offered both in-person and online allowing students from across the state to benefit from the program.
Demo Day is open to the community. There is no fee to attend. For more information, email Alison Wish at arcoding@uca.edu or call 501-450-5276.
