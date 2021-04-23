Facebook Inc. has granted $1 million to the Arkansas Community Foundation to distribute grants for the Building Black Communities Fund, also known as the BBC Fund.
Qualifying organizations in the Little Rock Metropolitan statistical area – Including Pulaski, Faulkner, Grant, Lonoke, Perry and Saline counties – are eligible for up to $25,000.
Eligible organizations must be a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, qualify for tax-exempt status and must be Black-led or Black-serving. Black-led is defined as 51 percent or more of the board or governing body is Black, and Black-serving is defined as 75 percent or more of the population served consists of Black individuals in majority communities of color.
The fund is to be used for small business support, economic development, community improvement, human services and basic needs, civil right, social action, non political advocacy, leadership development, education, arts, culture, humanities and health.
Heather Larkin, Arkansas Community Foundation president and CEO, explained further that Facebook Inc. provided the funding for the grants, but the ACF is responsible for distributing these funds.
“Our experience shows us that diverse, inclusive and equitable communities are stronger and more resilient. In the midst of the recent dialogue around the inequities facing Black communities, the Community Foundation recognizes the need for action,” Larkin said.
The ACF is one of 20 community foundations in the United States to receive funding from Facebook Inc., which is part of a larger $1.1 billion investment into Black communities in the United States.
Derek Lewis, of the Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative highly encourages all nonprofit organizations to apply for this grant if they qualify for it.
“There is an alarming funding gap for Black-led organizations which often adds to the continued compounding equity issues in the communities they serve. Our hope is the Building Black Communities Fund grants will bring empowerment and revitalization to Black-led organizations as well to minority and underserved communities. The Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative hopes that the funding seeded through the help of Facebook and Arkansas Community Foundation will empower Black-led organizations to amplify their voice in the giving space,” Lewis said.
The advisory committee of Black Leaders from Central Arkansas will review proposals and select grant recipients.
For questions and more information about this opportunity, email grants@arcf.org or call at 501-372-1116. The application is now open and will close at 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2021. To apply visit www.arcf.org/BBCF or request a application copy from grants@arcf.org.
