After weeks of speculation and assumptions, Arkansas has confirmed a case of the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his weekly coronavirus briefing at the State Capitol on Tuesday.
The U.K. variant of COVID-19, significantly more contagious than the strain which has impacted American life for months, is one of several variants global health organizations have identified in recent months. In prior press briefings, the governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero assumed the U.K. variant had already appeared in Arkansas. Tuesday’s confirmation was a formality and both of them used the news to encourage continued safe practices.
“I’m surprised we didn’t find [the U.K. variant] earlier,” Romero said. “[The U.K. variant] reinforces the need to immunize [against the threat of COVID-19].”
“[Finding the U.K. variant] wasn’t a surprise,” the governor said. “[Finding the variant serves as] a reminder that we have to be cautious.”
On the vaccine front, Arkansas continues to receive new doses to administer to its residents. As of Tuesday, the state’s vaccine program has been allocated almost a million doses since distribution began at more than 975,000. Of those doses, more than 60 percent, or 610,000, have been administered into the arms of Arkansans, the governor said.
The governor remains hopeful the state can finish administration of Phase 1B vaccine recipients by the end of March. As of Tuesday, 520,000 Arkansans still remain to be vaccinated in Phase 1B, which exceeds the state’s monthly allocation.
However, just over 360,000 Arkansans need to be vaccinated to reach 70 percent of Phase 1B recipients, an important benchmark each phase needs to hit, the governor said.
With the announcement that 24,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine will begin circulation in the state later this week, the governor said an additional Phase 1B population, food manufacturing workers, will now be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday. The governor said the J&J doses gave Arkansas the cushion it needed to add another population group of Arkansans to the vaccine rollout.
Tuesday’s case numbers marked an additional 440 new cases of COVID-19 and an increase of 12 active cases. As of Tuesday, 5,254 Arkansans had died due to complications from the coronavirus, an increase of four since Monday.
Good news came in the state’s latest hospitalization numbers, though, the governor said. Twenty-five patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 have been discharged since Monday while four additional patients are off ventilators. Hospitalized patients in the state still remains at more than 400.
