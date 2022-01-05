Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday at his weekly briefing that the state has once again broken records in both COVID-19 cases and in positivity rates.
Arkansas reported 6,562 new cases as of Tuesday, compared to the fewer than 5,000 that was reported at last week's briefing. This brings the total number of active cases in the state to more than 32,000.
Arkansas also reported a 25.5 percent positivity rate in COVID-19 tests which is also a new record for the state, breaking the previous record that was set last week by more than 5 percent.
"We are entering a period of probably the greatest risk and the greatest challenge that we face during the pandemic,” Hutchinson said.
Hospitalizations are also seeing a rise with 53 new hospitalization for COVID-19 being reported Tuesday; however, the hospitalization numbers are still much lower than they were at the previous peak.
Last week, Hutchinson announced that he would deploy 10 National Guard soldiers to help in the distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests, and Tuesday he announced that he will authorize an additional 50 to help with COVID-19 testing across the state.
When asked if he will consider reinstating the declaration of an emergency for the state of Arkansas, Hutchinson said that it will “always an option down the road,” but that there is no need to do so at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.