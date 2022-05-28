The Arkansas Country Music Awards will return to the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas for the second year in the row on June 6 to celebrate the best local artists in the state.
The award show will be hosted by Arkansas Country Music Awards Vice President Charles Haymes and Miss Arkansas 2014 winner Ashton Gill.
“The Arkansas Country Music Awards honor the past and present and future of country music in the Natural State,” Haymes said. “It’s to celebrate the independent artists that are currently recording music that are from Arkansas.”
This is the fifth year for the awards show and its second year being held at UCA.
“It was started to put a spotlight on the music scene in Arkansas,” Haymes aid. “Arkansas has been such a key state in the history of country music. If other states knew what all we had here, they would be jealous from a country music standpoint.”
The Arkansas Country Music Awards will start at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available at www.arkansasmusic.org.
The show will also have special performances by Lee Ann Womack, Shawn Camp, Jeannie Seely, Jason Coleman, Allen Frizzell, Heath Sanders, Debby Campbell, Erin Enderlin, David Adam Byrnes, Lance Carpenter, Mae Estes, Tyler Kinch, Grace Stormont, Marybeth Byrd, Huckleberry Jam and Sylamore Special.
The nominees for this year’s awards are:
Entertainer
David Adam Byrnes.
Erin Enderlin.
Lance Carpenter.
Sylamore Special.
Tyler Kinch.
Americana artist
Grace Stormont.
Maybe April.
Melissa Carper.
Posey Hill.
Ten Penny Gypsy.
Bluegrass artist
Arkansauce.
The Gravel Yard.
Spillwater Drive.
Sylamore Special.
Tacie and the Sunshine Band.
Country artist
Blane Howard.
David Adam Byrnes.
Erin Enderlin.
Lance Carpenter.
Pamela Hopkins.
Inspirational artist
The FlatLand Gospel Band.
Grace Stormont.
Marybeth Byrd.
Tacie and the Sunshine Band.
The Villines Trio.
Female vocalist
Abby Lindsey.
Kelsey Lamb.
Mae Estes.
Mary Heather Hickman.
Pamela Hopkins.
Male vocalist
David Adam Byrnes.
Jabe Burgess.
Jocko Deal.
Lance Carpenter.
Zach Davis.
Acoustic act
Anna Brinker.
Apple & Setser.
Grace Stormont.
Ryan Harmon.
Trey Johnson.
Vocal duo/group
Huckleberry Jam.
Kelsey Lamb / Taylor Goyette.
Mary Heather Hickman / Stephanie Joyce.
Nik & Sam.
The Roads Below.
Album
“Givin’ a Damn (Don’t Go with My Outfit)” by Pamela Hopkins. Produced by P.T. Houston, Lonnie Abbott and Andy Wallis.
“I Play Country Music, Volume 1 and Volume 2” by Phil McGarrah. Produced by Phil McGarrah, Mark Capps and Randy Kohrs.
“I’m Not Broken” by Sarah Jane Nelson. Produced by Brian Irwin.
“On Your Own” by Grace Stormont. Produced by Jon Raney and Grace Stormont.
“Phoenix” by Huckleberry Jam. Produced by Ty Sims and Huckleberry Jam.
Song
“Bullet or a Bible” Written by Tyler Kinch, Drew Glover, Jackson Hagerman, Nathan Jeffers, Avery Snyder and Ryan Controneo. Performed by Tyler Kinch.
“God Wears Boots” Written by Lance Carpenter and Joey Ebach. Performed by Lance Carpenter.
“Jesus and Janis” Written by S.J. McDonald, Brittany Moore and Aaron Clafton. Performed by Brittany Moore.
“Ouachita River” Written and performed by Mary Heather Hickman and Stefanie Joyce.
“Yours” Written by Jeannie Seely. Performed by Diane Berry and Joe Wade Smith.
Songwriter
Billy Don Burns.
Erin Enderlin.
Kenny Drain.
Lance Carpenter.
Rodger King.
Music producer
Andy Wallis.
Jon Raney.
Mike Bailey.
Travis Mobley.
Tyler Bell.
Sound engineer
Bryce Roberts.
Jon Raney.
Mark Malone.
Mike Bailey.
Ryan Ceola.
Promoter
Alice Walker.
Beth Brumley.
Johnny Sprayberry.
Jon Walker.
Marty Scarbrough.
Video
“The Crown (For Mama)” by Rockey Don Jones. Directed by Drake McGuire.
“If I’m Not in Hell” by Erin Enderlin. Directed by Ryan Nolan
“Put Some Country in Your Country” by Cory Jackson. Directed by Kenny Jackson.
“Small Spaces” by The Render Sisters. Directed by Pam Tillis.
“Water Me Down” by Huckleberry Jam. Directed by Sharpe Dunaway.
Radio station
KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro.
KHPQ, Hot Country Q-92.1, Clinton.
KMJX, 105.1 The Wolf, Little Rock.
KXRD, Red Dirt 96.7, Fayetteville.
KZHE, KZ-100, Magnolia.
Radio DJ
Christie Matthews, KDXY, Jonesboro.
Jim & Lisa, KKYR, Texarkana.
Larry & Angel Cross, KABF, Little Rock.
Tom Duke, KQUS, Hot Springs.
Western Red, KISR, Fort Smith.
Publication/blog/podcast
AY Magazine.
Acoustic Music Talk with Brad Apple.
Arkansongs.
The CMBeat Raise.
Your Spirits Music Series.
Venue
The Collins Theater (Paragould).
George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville).
The Hall (Little Rock).
Hempstead Hall (Hope).
Ozark Mountain Hoe-Down Music Theater (Eureka Springs).
Young artist
Dillon Massengale.
The Render Sisters.
Sarah Cecil.
Sierra Carson.
Sylamore Special.
Bass player
Charles Barnes.
Dennis Crouch.
Doug DeForest.
Jeremy Huddleston.
Michael Rinne.
Drummer
David O’Neal.
Evan Hutchings.
Quinn Hill.
Ryan Controneo.
Scott Gibson.
Fiddle player
Garry Murray.
Jenee Fleenor.
Ritchie Varnell.
Tim Crouch.
Wayne Massengale.
Guitar player
Casey Paraday.
Charlie White.
Jon Conley.
Luke Williams.
Randall George.
Steel/dobro player
Cody Russell.
Josh Matheny.
Larry Hight.
Randy Terry.
Robert Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.