Crystal Taylor from the Faulkner County Circuit Clerk’s office received a Data Quality Award from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts at the annual Arkansas Court Automation Programs (ACAP) Conference on July 23.
ACAP provides technical support to the state’s courts, makes court information available to the public and develops online court-related services. During the closing session of the conference,Taylor received an award for data quality.
“Once again, we are so excited to be recognized for Data Quality of our Court Records,” Taylor said. “Our office understands the importance of Quality Data and how it affects people’s lives and we strive to be the best we can be.
Taylor said the award wouldn’t be possible with her staff or the resources they have.
“We thank the Administrative Office of the Courts for recognizing us and providing us with the right education and software tools to achieve these standards. Special thanks to my staff for their efforts to prevent coding errors and ensure timely and accurate data.”
Scott Graves, Director of the Office of Research and Justice Statistics, commended Taylor for her service and dedication.
“Accurate and timely information is key to serving the public, and we appreciate the dedication of Crystal Taylor,” he said.
The mission of the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts is to support the Arkansas Judiciary and employees of the judicial branch and to assist attorneys and members of the public who rely upon an independent state court system that is efficient, accessible and fair to all.
