The Faulkner County Circuit Clerk’s office received a Data Quality Award from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts on July 31, 2020, at the annual Arkansas Court Automation Programs (ACAP) Conference.
ACAP provides technical support to the state’s courts, makes court information available to the public and develops online court-related services.
During the closing session of the conference, the Faulkner County Circuit Clerk’s office received the High Quality Data Team Award for team commitment to maintaining quality data on a daily basis as well as reviewing Tableau reports regularly and addressing issues.
“I am so proud of my team for working hard to achieve this progress,” Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor said. “My team and I work on this data cleanup in any downtime when we are not fulfilling our daily duties and now this extra effort has certainly paid off. Special thanks to Administrative Office of the Courts for their Tableau Program. Proud to bring home this award to Faulkner County.”
Scott Graves, director of the Office of Research and Justice Statistics, commended the Faulkner County Circuit Clerk’s office.
“Accurate and timely information is key to serving the public, and we appreciate the dedication of the staff of the Faulkner County Circuit Clerk’s office,” he said. “They have demonstrated excellent teamwork in improving processes and data quality.”
The mission of the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts is to support the Arkansas Judiciary and employees of the judicial branch and to assist attorneys and members of the public who rely upon an independent state court system that is efficient, accessible, and fair to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.