Arkansas continues to record elevated coronavirus case numbers, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.
Releasing a statement in lieu of his regular Tuesday press briefing, the governor announced the latest COVID-19 statistics from the Arkansas Department of Health, with 1,476 cases added to the state’s case total since Monday.
While total cases increased by almost 1,500, active cases increased by 879. Additionally, the state recorded 41 more hospitalizations, leaving 606 Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19. Ninety-eight residents are also on ventilators, an increase of four since Monday, while 15 more Arkansans have died due to complications from the coronavirus, setting the state’s total virus death toll at 5,970.
In his comments accompanying the release of the new data, the governor said the increase in hospitalizations should be a point of concern for the state’s unvaccinated.
“Today’s report of 41 new hospitalizations should be of concern to unvaccinated Arkansans,” the governor said. “98.3 percent of those hospitalized since January were not vaccinated.”
On the vaccine front, the state’s vaccine numbers continue to lag. Since Monday, just more than 2,200 Arkansans have been fully immunized, while more than 1,600 more Arkansans received their first shot.
To increase vaccine numbers and overall awareness, the governor has been taking part in Community COVID Conversations. On Tuesday, the governor held conversations in Forrest City and Blytheville.
