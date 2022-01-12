The state of Arkansas’ active COVID-19 cases have doubled in the past week with the surge of the omicron variant, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday at his weekly briefing.
Just one week ago, the state reported roughly 32,000 active COVID-19 cases and the number now sits at more than 64,000, Hutchinson said Tuesday afternoon.
“Our response to this rapid increase of COVID cases and omicron spread is that we have increased hospital capacity,” the governor said.
Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) have ordered an additional 265 hospital beds to combat the rise in hospitalizations. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have increased by 373 since last week, leaving the current number at more than 1,100 Arkansans that are currently in the hospital with COVID-19.
Pediatric hospitalizations have also seen a large increase since the beginning of the new year. As of Tuesday, Arkansas had 50 children hospitalized with COVID-19 – just two weeks into January – compared to the 41 that were hospitalized throughout the entire month of December.
However, Hutchinson and the ADH conducted a survey to see how many of the COVID-19 positive hospital patients were there for COVID-19 and how many were there for something else. The ADH surveyed only one day’s worth of patients and found that 30 percent of hospitalized patients for that particular day that had COVID-19 were there for an unrelated reason but tested positive while doing required testing.
Along with increasing hospital capacity, Hutchinson is also increasing the number of vaccine clinics across the state as well as the access to COVID-19 testing. Hutchinson already deployed the Arkansas National Guard across the state to help with PCR testing. Guardsmen were deployed on Monday for both COVID-19 testing operations and medical support operations until Feb. 9.
Hutchinson has also ordered 1.5 million at-home testing kits that have been distributed across the state. They are free and can be found at ADH local health units, local libraries and other community partners. Exact locations of these free at-home kits can be found at healthy.arkansas.gov.
In Faulkner County, these free kits can be found at Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) as well as the libraries in Conway, Mayflower, Vilonia, Greenbrier, Mt. Vernon, Twin Groves and Damascus.
There were 7,756 new cases reported on Monday with 25 new deaths related to the virus.
