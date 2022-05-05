The Arkansas Craft School will host its first golf fundraiser on May 21 at the Indian Hills Golf Course in Fairfield Bay.
General Manager Mike Doyle said this will be an annual event, moving to a different golf course each year.
“Proudly located on the Courthouse Square in Mountain View,” Doyle said, “we are the Arkansas Craft School. Many of our instructors and most of our students come from other regions of Arkansas and the surrounding states. Our annual Gala, in November, will always take place in Mountain View, but it makes sense for the school to have a second, traveling event to help bring new people to the Craft School and to Mountain View.”
The Craft School is inviting local golfers to play in this year’s event – a $100,000 shoot-out that includes four hole-in-one contests (one for $10,000), a longest drive and a closest to the pin contest, and raffle prizes. The cost of playing in the event is $60 per player, and includes breakfast, 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, and entry in all the contests. Players can register as foursomes, individuals, or couples.
Sherry Branscum, the Craft School’s public relations coordinator, said the school has obtained sponsors for all of its contests and for all the tee boxes.
“There are still a number of greens available if someone would like to be a sponsor for this year’s event,” Branscum said. “Green sponsorships are $250.”
A nonprofit, the proceeds from the fundraiser are used to provide the funding necessary to support matching fund grants obtained by the school.
For more information on the Arkansas Craft School’s Golf Fundraiser, contact Branscum at 870-269-8397 or sherry.branscum@arkansas craftschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.