The Democratic Party of Arkansas has elected Grant Tennille as the party’s new chair.
Tennille is the former head of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission under Gov. Mike Beebe’s administration. The DPA’s State Committee elected Tennille at Saturday’s state committee meeting.
“I’ll leave you with this promise: I will work hard every day; I will unite this party; I will tell you the truth and I will make you proud to be an Arkansas Democrat,” Tennille said.
As head of the AEDC, Tennille’s team secured the largest economic-development investment in the State’s history, Big River Steel, which returned the state’s investment well ahead of schedule. Tennille lives in Little Rock with his wife Rebecca. They have three children: Will, 26; Sarah, 18; and Annie, 16.
Tennille fills the shoes of interim chair Nicole Hart, who stepped up from the role of vice chair in September.
