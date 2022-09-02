The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announces the launch of a new website for the department. The site, adpht.arkansas.gov, was built by NIC Arkansas and contains information about the department, its leadership and the divisions within the department.
“This new website will be a tremendous resource to Arkansans who are looking for information about our department,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “The look of the new site is consistent with many other state agencies and is a strong public representation of how our divisions overlap and complement each other.”
Descriptions and links to each primary division’s individual web pages – Arkansas.com (Arkansas Tourism), arkansasstateparks.com (Arkansas State Parks), arkansasheritage.com (Arkansas Heritage) – can be found on the site, as can descriptions of the department’s core values.
Another key feature of the site is the new landing page for the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation. This section of the site highlights the work of the Office of Outdoor Recreation – which was created last year to leverage Arkansas’s natural assets to grow the outdoor recreation economy. The page also features outdoor recreation industry news and information about the Arkansas Outdoor Grants Program.
“Having this dedicated web presence is a step forward in the work of the Office of Outdoor Recreation,” said Katherine Andrews, the office’s director. “We will use the site to be a resource for all of those interested in the work we are doing as a catalyst for the outdoor recreation economy and community.”
