The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announces the launch of a new website for the department. The site, adpht.arkansas.gov, was built by NIC Arkansas and contains information about the department, its leadership and the divisions within the department.

“This new website will be a tremendous resource to Arkansans who are looking for information about our department,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “The look of the new site is consistent with many other state agencies and is a strong public representation of how our divisions overlap and complement each other.”

