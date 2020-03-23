As Arkansans respond to COVID-19, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is taking action to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus throughout the state.
While all 13 Welcome Centers have closed their lobbies, the restrooms will remain open to the public until further notice. The employees who maintain these facilities will continue to focus their efforts on cleaning all surfaces that are touched often.
ARDOT officials are working closely with other state agencies and will continue to take measures as necessary to safeguard employees, the traveling public and Arkansas’ transportation infrastructure.
