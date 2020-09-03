A new grocery delivery service, EasyBins, has expanded its first of a kind e-commerce business into Conway.
Open now to the Conway community, customers can place an online order at conway.easybins.com and get their groceries delivered to their front step by 6 a.m. the following morning. By staying open until 10 p.m., they have found a product niche with last-minute grocery shoppers. Since its opening in Conway, EasyBins has delivered more than 500 orders to homes throughout Conway and the surrounding areas.
EasyBins started in northwest Arkansas almost three years ago with a vision to put more families around the dinner table, together. Grocery shopping in the store can be a hassle, to say the least, but then consumers have to do something with that food.
EasyBins believes that what people are really seeking is help in the kitchen, and the power of helping a family in the kitchen is much more valuable than reducing a trip.
EasyBins was built on the strong belief that putting food on the table should be simple and easy, even amidst a global pandemic. Food brings dignity to people, and they want to play a role in delivering that to the communities they serve. If it’s easy for you, EasyBins is doing their job.
Visit conway.easybins.com to place an order.
