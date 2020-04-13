UpliftArkansas.com is a statewide, one-stop resource that provides a comprehensive, reliable list of information on local businesses, restaurants, services and other essential information for Arkansans during this pandemic. A new partnership with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture highlights specific ways that Arkansans can personally help farmers across the state.
“The agricultural sector is an incredibly crucial part of Arkansas’s workforce and our national client base,” said Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl, principal and president of MHP/SI. “We are proud to celebrate and support Arkansas farmers during these challenging times.”
This new website update will provide a resource hub for Arkansans to reach farmers who provide fresh food direct to consumers, farm-to-table restaurants, and local grocery stores through online sales, farmers markets, and on-farm sales. Local farmers and farmers market managers can upload real-time information and control their listings on the website as they adapt their operations to the COVID-19 situation. With this partnership, Arkansans can access the Arkansas COVID-19 Food Access Map resource on UpliftArkansas.com and find Arkansas Grown food available in their areas, as well as schools and organizations that are offering free meals while schools are closed.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to partner with Uplift Arkansas to provide important food access information to Arkansans in an easy and convenient way during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “The collaborative Food Access Map, initiated by Sarah Lane, the farm to school and early childhood education coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, helps make connections between Arkansas farmers and consumers, and provides critical information on meals available to the 65% of school-aged children in Arkansas who depend on them.”
