Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson announced Monday at the Arkansas State Capitol a national initiative called the Shine Hope campaign to raise awareness for Child Advocacy Centers and children who are victims of abuse.
This announcement comes during Child Abuse Awareness Month which is observed throughout April. Arkansas is the 15th state to participate in the National Shine Hope campaign, along with Montana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Louisiana, Virginia, Delaware, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Utah, Tennessee, North Dakota and Mississippi.
“In 2010, I was not aware that most of these crimes against children are not done by the stranger that happens to be at the park or driving alongside the road,” Hutchinson said. “The danger is within feet of them; the danger is within the group of people they know best 90 percent of the time. It’s all around us.”
In observation of this announcement, Arkansas lighted the governor’s residence and State Capitol in blue as a way to shine hope for the child abuse victims and survivor across the state and the nation. The 14 other states that observed this campaign did something similar.
“I want to personally thank the First Lady for being such a great a champion for children of abuse,” Rep. DeAnn Vaught, who has shared her own story of being a victim of child abuse, said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson also announced Monday an official proclamation making April 11 Children’s Advocacy Center Day. This day serves to recognize the 17 Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and 10 satellite locations all across the state, including the one in Conway, for all the work they do helping victims of child abuse.
In 2021 alone, CACs in Arkansas saw over 11,200 children for services to promote hope and healing in the aftermath of childhood trauma and CACs across the country serve more than 370,000 children every year to help them recover from child abuse trauma.
To report suspicions of a child being a victim of child abuse, contact the Arkansas child abuse hotline at 844-SAVEACHILD or 800-482-5964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.