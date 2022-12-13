Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst announced that 1,828 nominations from all 75 Arkansas counties were submitted for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, a program of Arkansas Heritage.

Now in its seventh year, the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame was created by Arkansas Heritage, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, to honor the state’s unique food culture, restaurants, chefs and food entrepreneurs, as well as culturally significant festivals and events. Details about the categories and criteria for the nomination process can be found at ArkFoodHOF.com.

