The Arkansas Forestry Association (AFA) recognized Clint Johnson of Conway as Forestry Educator of the Year at the AFA Annual Meeting held virtually on October 1.
Clint Johnson is a Private Lands Wildlife Biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Clint works with private landowners in Central Arkansas that are interested in improving their habitat to benefit wildlife. He teaches prescribed fire and other forestry management techniques to natural resource professionals, private landowners, and educators through the Arkansas Prescribed Fire Council, landowner workshops, and AFA’s Teacher Conservation Tour Workshop Series. Clint is a Certified Wildlife Biologist through The Wildlife Society and serves as vice-chair on AFA’s Landowner Education Committee. He also shares his outdoor expertise as a Cubmaster with Boy Scouts Pack 444. He serves on the Board of Directors of Mount Eagle Christian Retreat Center, where he advises on the management of 1,000 forested acres in the Arkansas Ozarks.
Rob Beadel, AFA’s Education Director, presented the award and praised Johnson as an excellent educator and education partner.
“I have worked with Clint on several occasions at AFA sponsored landowner workshops and educating teachers on the benefits of prescribed fire through our Teacher Conservation Tour Workshop Series,” Beadel said. “Clint’s dedication to sharing the importance of ecosystem management with landowners and educators across the state makes him a worthy recipient of this award.”
Organized in 1947, AFA is the only private, nonprofit organization that represents the entire forestry community in Arkansas. AFA has over 1,200 members who join in AFA’s mission of advocating for the sustainable use and sound stewardship of Arkansas’s forests and related resources to benefit members of the state’s forestry community and all Arkansans today and in the future.
