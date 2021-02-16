The 93rd General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature has recessed until at least Wednesday, a proclamation issued by Speaker of the State House Matthew Shepherd and President Pro Tempore of the State Senate Jimmy Hickey wrote on Saturday afternoon.
The move to recess the assembly comes after an unprecedented winter storm has dumped inches of snow across the state. Per the proclamation, the recess can be extended as much as is necessary.
“[The assembly is recessed] until such time as the winter storm threat lessens to allow safe travel to the State Capitol,” the proclamation read.
The recess means lawmakers will have to wait to consider and discuss bills listed on both chambers’ agendas, including a controversial near-total abortion ban which was scheduled to receive a final vote in the state senate on Monday.
