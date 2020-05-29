With 241 new COVID-19 cases in the state since Wednesday, Arkansas has seen its highest number of infections in a 24-hour period, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced at his Thursday COVID-19 response news briefing.
The high number represented a spike in cases in a particular community, that centered in northwest Arkansas.
Details for interim report from the Arkansas Economic Recovery Task Force was also presented.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, and chairman of the Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton.
Arkansas has recorded a total of 6,518 COVID-19 cases, up 241 since Wednesday. All of the new cases in the Thursday report were in the general population, with none in prison populations. The current active cases show 71 in nursing homes, 374 in corrections and 1,385 in the general population. Hospitalizations have fallen off, 104 from Wednesday’s 108, with 27 on ventilators, up five since Wednesday. Five additional deaths since Wednesday have raised that number of 125.
Recoveries to date are 4,583, up 159 since Wednesday.
Of the 241 new cases, roughly 40 percent are in northwest Arkansas in Benton and Washington counties, the majority of those in Rogers and Springdale. Of those cases, 42 percent were those with Spanish surnames, the governor stated. As a result, increased emphasis is being placed on testing in those areas.
The governor pointed out that with 241 new cases, and contact tracing showing the average infected person has had contact with 2.8 people, this means 992 individuals would be placed under isolation or quarantine as a result of this spike.
Of the 992, the state would “try to get them tested as soon as possible,” Smith said.
The cases in the northwest also show a sequential nature to the viruses impact on the state, which had earlier had the majority of cases in the Pine Bluff and Little Rock areas, then had moved into northeast Arkansas as a hot spot, and now showing a spike the northwest of the state, Hutchinson said.
“It’s a wake up call for what’s ahead for us,” Hutchinson said.
Smith pointed out that the statistics also showed the new infections moving to a younger age group, with 3 being the youngest person listed in the Thursday figures and the majority under 40 years old. Smith also showed the roughly half of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic.
Smith was asked if the spike represented an increasing infection rate in food processing workers.
Due to the ages involved and the diversity of those infected “This is larger than a workplace associated outbreak,” Smith said.
To questions, the governor responded that one of the factors in this statistical spike was the increased testing taking place in the state.
Smith said that the testing being done at state health units showed 74 percent of the people tested has no COVID-19 symptoms.
Since Wednesday, 2,966 tests have been done in Arkansas, showing a 3.9 percent positivity rate. The month of May has 67,500 tests performed. The governor had announced at the start of the month that the goal was for 60,000 COVID-19 tests to be done in the state, which is equal to two percent of the state’s population.
Increased testing, including testing events, would be held in the northwest part of the state in response to this spike of cases, Smith said. The Department of Health is also willing to go on-site to businesses to do testing at those locations, if requested, he said.
Walton gave an overview of the Economic Recovery Task Force’s interim report. The report is scheduled to go live on the arkansasready.com website Friday morning, Walton said.
The report had been presented to the governor roughly 30 minutes prior to the Thursday news conference.
Walton said the results of the task force’s work show the recovery from the pandemic would be both health care and economic. He cited specific areas in meeting this requirement, including an emphasis on testing and contact tracing as a component of the task force’s recommendation.
Additional areas addressed in the report are a state response to liability concerns for business, through either the legislature or executive order, child care for workers and workforce training.
Broadband, with an emphasis for providing for rural areas was also encouraged.
Hutchinson had spoke at an earlier briefing about the importance of broadband in the state due to the possibility of remote classrooms during an expected COVID-19 outbreak in the late fall and winter.
“We expect economic headwinds to persist as long as the virus is here,” Walton said.
