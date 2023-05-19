Arkansas Heart Hospital (AHH) announced Thursday it completed the first U.S. procedure with the Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound (TIVUS) System.
As part of the recently FDA IDE-approved pilot study to treat hypertension (the REDUCED1 study), the system treats various hypertensive disorders. The procedure was successfully performed by Dr. Andre Paixao, principal investigator of AHH’s REDUCED1 study.
“We were able to use the TIVUS catheter to rapidly and efficiently perform ultrasound-based renal denervation in our patient suffering from uncontrolled hypertension,” Dr. Paixao said. “TIVUS catheter’s excellent ease of use and ability to denervate at significant depth of the perivascular space allowed for a short, simple and straightforward procedure. We will closely follow our patient and look forward to continuing enrollment in this exciting trial.”
Renal Denervation with TIVUS is a minimally invasive procedure that uses high-frequency non-focused ultrasound energy to ablate nerves in the renal artery. This causes a reduction in the nerve activity, which may decrease blood pressure. This procedure is designed for patients who suffer from resistant hypertension, defined as blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg despite the use of three antihypertensive medications of different classes at the best-tolerated doses, one of which must be a diuretic.
"We are honored to be the first hospital in the U.S. to treat a patient with the TIVUS System," Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO of Arkansas Heart Hospital, said. "This innovative technology is a game-changer in the practice of treating hypertension, and we are thrilled to offer it to the patients of Arkansas and beyond.”
“Millions of people worldwide suffer from resistant hypertension, which substantially increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure,” Christian Spaulding, CMO, SoniVie LTD, said. “We are genuinely happy for this important step forward. There is a lack of effective therapeutic solutions for these patients.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.