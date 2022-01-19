Arkansas Heart Hospital (AHH) will launch the state’s first post-COVID pulmonary rehabilitation program.
The comprehensive outpatient treatment, offered through Strong Hearts Rehabilitation Center, will serve qualifying individuals experiencing symptoms for at least four weeks. According to studies, half of those infected by COVID-19 experience lingering health conditions, such as coughs, difficulty breathing or heart palpitations.
“For many Arkansans, the negative effects of COVID-19 extend well beyond the initial infection phase,” Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO, said. “This unprecedented outpatient program will help those still impacted by the virus return to and enjoy everyday life.”
AHH will offer the post-COVID pulmonary rehab program at its flagship Little Rock campus, Encore Medical Center in Saline County and community clinics in Conway and Russellville.
Prior to receiving services, qualifying patients will undergo a full health assessment. They will then visit their designated clinics for three days per week for 12 weeks. During their appointments, patients will receive myriad services from AHH’s in-house team to help mitigate and control their symptoms.
These may include monitored one-on-one or group exercise regimens, breathing re-trainings and more. As needed, AHH will also refer individuals for additional specialty services.
Medicare and select private health insurance companies will cover the services for qualifying individuals. Those interested in scheduling an appointment may call 501-978-3780 or email stronghearts@ arheart.com.
