The Arkansas Heart Hospital announced that it will host the 10th anniversary Cardiac Classic on April 16.
Considered to be one of the premier cycling events in the region, the Cardiac Classic features four route lengths, including 20, 35 and 50 miles and 100 kilometers. Riders are expected from Arkansas and the surrounding states.
“We are excited to welcome cyclists from across the state and region for the 10th Annual Cardiac Classic,” Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO of Arkansas Heart Hospital, said. “As an avid cyclist, I look forward to this event every year as it highlights an activity that people can do to better their cardiac health and overall wellness. I’m proud of what we’ve created over the last 10 years with this event, and I look forward to seeing how we will continue to progress and shape the health of Arkansans for years to come.”
Starting at Heifer International Village and looping south through Wrightsville, the out and back course is complete with flats, climbs and curves to challenge riders of all skill levels. Riders will be treated to a heart-healthy meal prepared by Arkansas Heart Hospital chefs upon crossing the finish line. Check-in will begin at 7 a.m., and the race will start at 8 a.m.
Registration is available online at arheart.com/ classic.
