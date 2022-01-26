Finalists have been announced for the 2022 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state.
More than 2,000 submissions were received from all 75 Arkansas counties for the sixth class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Arkansans rallied around their favorites by nominating during the month of October in the following five categories:
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
Proprietor of the Year.
Food-Themed Event.
People’s Choice.
Gone But Not Forgotten.
Finalists include:
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Colonial Steak House of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County).
Dairy King of Portia (Lawrence County).
Dixie Pig of Blytheville (Mississippi County).
Herman’s Ribhouse of Fayetteville (Washington County).
K Hall & Sons Produce of Little Rock (Pulaski County).
Kream Kastle of Blytheville (Mississippi County).
Neal’s Café of Springdale (Washington County).
Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County).
The Faded Rose of Little Rock (Pulaski County).
Bulldog Restaurant of Bald Knob (White County).
Lindsey’s Bar-B-Q & Hospitality House of North Little Rock (Pulaski County).
Bailey’s Dairy Treat of Hot Springs (Garland County).
Stoby’s Restaurant Conway (Faulkner County).
Bruno’s Little Italy of Little Rock (Pulaski County).
Daisy Queen of Marshall (Searcy County).
Proprietor of the Year
Jim Keet, JTJ Restaurants of Little Rock (Pulaski County).
Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County).
Rob Nelson, Tusk and Trotter of Bentonville (Benton County).
Capi Peck, Trio’s Restaurant of Little Rock (Pulaski County).
David Stobaugh, Stoby’s Restaurant of Conway (Faulkner County).
James Woods, Woods Place of Camden (Ouachita County).
Food-Themed Events
Mt. Nebo Chicken Fry (Yell County).
Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off (Columbia County).
World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff (Arkansas County).
Gone But Not Forgotten
Coy’s Steak House (Garland County).
Cajun’s Wharf (Pulaski County).
Mrs. Miller’s Chicken & Steak House (Garland County).
The Villa Italian Restaurant (Pulaski County).
James At The Mill (Washington County).
The People’s Choice Award has been chosen solely based on the number of nominations for a particular restaurant and the winner will be announced during the induction ceremony.
“Food is a popular topic that elicits strong opinions,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “We have a noteworthy food heritage and culture in Arkansas and we are pleased to recognize these standouts through our highly regarded Food Hall of Fame program.”
All nominees and finalists will be listed at Ark FoodHOF.com. Winners will be announced at a hybrid ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater on Feb. 7, 2022. The venue is located at 100 River Market Ave. in downtown Little Rock.
The public is invited to attend the reception and induction ceremony virtually or in-person. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at ArkFoodHOF.com.
Winners will be selected by a committee of Arkansans who are historians, chefs, foodies and food authors. In addition to Hurst, committee members include Paul S. Austin, Jimmy Bryant, Chip Culpepper, Quantia “Key” Fletcher, Cindy Grisham, Montine McNulty, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Kat Robinson, Stephanie Wade, David Ware and Stanley Young.
For more information about this program, please contact Deputy Chief of Communications Mandy Shoptaw at mandy.shoptaw@arkansas.gov or 501-324-9788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.