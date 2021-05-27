The Arkansas Horn Club is sponsoring Toad Suck Hornz, a day of horn choir rehearsals and performance.
Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m., all hornists of high school age and older are invited to gather for free at the UCA Snow Fine Arts Center for an afternoon of horn choir music. Depending on the number of participants, we will have one or more groups formed. A brief clinic discussing the International Horn Society will be included.
A free dinner will be provided at 5:15 p.m., courtesy of the UCA Department of Music.
Participants will have the opportunity to perform for the public outdoors at 7 p.m. at the Kris Allen Stage, Simon Park in downtown Conway. This performance will precede the first concert of the summer by the Conway Community Band, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. All events are free to the public. There is no special dress code for the concert; we only request that participants wear clothing without holes or tears.
Please visit the registration form here: https://bit.ly/2SudDfZ
All questions may be directed to Brent Shires, Director of the Arkansas Horn Club, at bshires@uca.edu or 501-472-3350.
