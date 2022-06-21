The Arkansas Democratic House Caucus re-elected State Rep. Tippi McCullough as Minority Leader in its biennial leadership elections last week at the Democratic Party of Arkansas Headquarters, per a news release issued to the Log Cabin by the Arkansas Democrats Press Office.
McCullough, resident of Little Rock and representative for District 74, is the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to hold the Minority Leader position, the release stated.
In her second term as a member of the State House of Representatives, House Democrats first elected McCullough to their most senior leadership position in August of 2020. Prior to her political career, McCullough worked 33 years as a teacher and coach in high schools across Arkansas.
McCullough issued a statement on her election, saying that she looked forward to growing the House Democrats membership in the upcoming November election.
“Our Democratic state representatives are effective and strong public servants working for a better Arkansas for all our families, students and workers,” McCullough said. “I look forward to building on the success of my first term as Minority Leader and to growing our membership in November.”
House Democrats also voted to fill three other leadership positions last week, including electing District 17 State Rep. Vivian Flowers as the party’s Whip. A resident of Pine Bluff, Flowers has degrees from UA Little Rock and the Clinton School of Public Service, and has served four terms in the General Assembly.
State Rep. David Whitaker, of District 85, will serve as the House Democrats’ Secretary. A former Staff Sergeant in the Air Force, Whitaker is in his fifth term in the House and lives in Fayetteville.
In a final move, the caucus elected District 16 State Rep. Kenneth Ferguson as the party’s treasurer. Also a resident of Pine Bluff, Ferguson serves on several finance-focused committees in the State House, including the Joint Budget Committee and the House Insurance and Commerce Committee, among others.
Speaking on the leadership appointments, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille said the House’s leaders have his full confidence.
“Democrats should have full confidence in this leadership team,” Tennille said. “Representatives McCullough, Flowers, Whitaker and Ferguson are ready to work for a better Arkansas.”
The House Democratic leadership will hold their positions for two years, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.