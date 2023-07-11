The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame has announced the 2023 class of inductees. Six new inductees will be honored at the 2023 Induction Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at the Health, Physical Education & Recreation (HPER) Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the ceremony immediately following.
Table sponsorships and various levels of recognition in support of the 2023 Induction Banquet are available through October 1, 2023. Information, including sponsorships and ticket purchases, can be found on the Hall of Fame website at www.arinsurancehof.org.
The 2023 Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame inductees are:
Ed Choate, CLU, ChFC, RHU, retired president and CEO of Delta Dental of Arkansas, Conway.
Matthew K. Cashion, Jr., CIC, CRM, The Cashion Company president, Little Rock.
Jeff Owyoung, CIC, owner, Milner Owyoung Insurance Group, LLC, McGehee.
Alfred L. Williams, Risk Consultant, WCIA, retired senior vice president, BXS Insurance (now Cadence Insurance), Little Rock.
Posthumous inductees include:
John E. “Jack” McNeil, Jr., CIC, (1922 – 2007), president McNeil Insurance Agency, Parkin.
Frank Lynn Whitbeck, (1916 – 2002), founder and former president of American Foundation Life, Little Rock.
The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame was created in 2015 to identify and honor distinguished insurance industry professionals with strong ties to Arkansas who exemplify innovation, social responsibility, leadership and professional excellence; have made broad encompassing and lasting contributions to advance the role of insurance in society; and have significantly impacted the lives of many Arkansans.
UCA was chosen as the host and beneficiary of the Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame because of their diligent work to create and nurture a nationally recognized undergraduate degree program in insurance and risk management.
The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame seeks to remind the public of the important role the insurance industry plays in securing the well-being of both individuals and businesses, to inspire the next generation of leadership to reach these high levels of accomplishment, and to encourage young Arkansans to consider careers in the insurance industry.
