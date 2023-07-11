The Arkansas Insurance Hall of Fame has announced the 2023 class of inductees. Six new inductees will be honored at the 2023 Induction Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at the Health, Physical Education & Recreation (HPER) Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the ceremony immediately following.

Table sponsorships and various levels of recognition in support of the 2023 Induction Banquet are available through October 1, 2023. Information, including sponsorships and ticket purchases, can be found on the Hall of Fame website at www.arinsurancehof.org.

