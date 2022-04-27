The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) is preparing for the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency by asking all ARHOME, PASSE, ARKids, and Arkansas Medicaid clients to update their contact information. This is the first step in the process to make sure eligible clients keep their coverage.
In March 2020, the federal government began allowing states to temporarily stop disenrolling Medicaid clients, even if they were no longer eligible, to help prevent people with Medicaid from losing their health coverage during the pandemic. Only clients who died, moved out of state, were incarcerated, or asked that their coverage end had their cases closed.
The Public Health Emergency was recently extended through July 15, 2022. While it could be extended again, it’s important for Medicaid clients to begin preparing by making sure their correct contact information is updated on file.
“We want everyone who is eligible for Medicaid to keep their coverage,” said DHS Deputy Director for Health and Medicaid Director Dawn Stehle. “Those clients who had their coverage extended due to the Public Health Emergency will need to watch for important information from DHS, so it’s critical that they take time now to make sure their address is correct.”
Clients can quickly and easily update their information, or verify that it is already correct, through one of several ways:
Call the Update Arkansas hotline at 1-844-872-2660.
Go online at access.arkansas.gov. Medicaid clients can log in to or create an account, and then add their current contact information.
Visit a local DHS county office.
DHS has also set up a new Update Arkansas website available at ar.gov/update to share information and resources for clients, partners, and friends and family. This website includes information for clients on how to update their information and an array of materials for others to share, including social media graphics, frequently asked questions, flyers and more. Additional materials will be added in the coming days and weeks.
“We know clients sometimes do not update their contact information, and we know that changes may have occurred over more than two years of this Public Health Emergency,” Stehle said. “We are committed to this effort and are doing everything we can to reach these clients. But we also need everyone’s help. If you know someone on Medicaid, please urge them to verify that their information is correct. It’s an easy step now that could be the difference between losing and keeping coverage after the Public Health Emergency ends.”
