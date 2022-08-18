Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that Dawn Stehle, Arkansas Department of Human Services deputy director for Health and Medicaid director, is one of six Medicaid directors chosen to participate in the Medicaid Leadership Institute (MLI), a national initiative led by the Center for Health Care Strategies (CHCS) and made possible by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF).

The program offers a unique opportunity for Medicaid directors and their key staff from across the U.S. to enhance the skills necessary to successfully lead their state programs, impact health outcomes, and advance health equity.

