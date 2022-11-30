The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) will hold a meeting on Friday to approve American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help address statewide water needs.

Last year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson created a Water and Other Infrastructure Working Group to assist the Arkansas ARPA Steering Committee in identifying water infrastructure projects. The working group conducted a needs survey that identified more than $5 billion in water, wastewater and stormwater needs across the state.

