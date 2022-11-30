The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC) will hold a meeting on Friday to approve American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help address statewide water needs.
Last year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson created a Water and Other Infrastructure Working Group to assist the Arkansas ARPA Steering Committee in identifying water infrastructure projects. The working group conducted a needs survey that identified more than $5 billion in water, wastewater and stormwater needs across the state.
On Sept. 16, 2022, the Arkansas Legislative Council approved $270 million in ARPA funding to address water, wastewater and stormwater needs across the state.
The application period for funding was Sept. 16 through Nov. 4, 2022. More than 880 applications were submitted and scored by a review committee.
The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and will be live-streamed on Arkansas Citizens Access Network (ARCAN) at myarkansas pbs.org/arcan/home.
Additional information on the grant program can be found at agriculture .arkansas.gov/american -rescue-plan-funding-water -and-wastewater-grant -program. A list of awarded projects will be available after the commission meeting.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit agriculture.arkansas .gov.
