As we enter a new wave of COVID-19, nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Arkansas are experiencing a staffing shortage.
The Arkansas Health Care Association says that nearly every facility in Arkansas has open positions.
"Right now, we've got our biggest area of need is about nurses. We need a lot of nurses, especially in long-term care," said executive director Rachel Bunch.
It's a trend seen across the country. AARP reports nearly a third of the nation's nursing homes need more staff, which is the highest rate since the pandemic began.
However, Bunch says nursing home residents and their families shouldn't worry about their level of care.
"We see people stepping up and continue to offer their time to come in, and we continue to try to recruit and retain the people that we have," she said.
In the new year, the Arkansas Health Care Association plans to work with different colleges and programs to recruit recent graduates. It's all the more important as the omicron variant spreads across the state.
"We're concerned about the spread of this new variant, and we definitely don't want to repeat what happened back in 2020," said Bunch. "But our vaccination rates continue to grow."
Bunch says Arkansas has one of the highest vaccination rates in the southern states for healthcare workers and that can help keep their cases down.
"We're really glad that our workers are stepping up and getting the vaccine and that our numbers in Arkansas stand out in a good way," she said.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Arkansas Department of Health reports nearly 2,300 nursing home deaths due to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.