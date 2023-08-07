Lottery winner

Richard J. recently claimed a $220,000 lottery prize at the ASL Claim Center. He purchased one of the two winning tickets that were sold to split a $440,000 Natural State Jackpot (NSJ), which was also the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

 Submitted photo

A lucky lottery win streak continues this week for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) players.

