A lucky lottery win streak continues this week for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) players.
Richard J. recently claimed a $220,000 lottery prize at the ASL Claim Center. He purchased one of the two winning tickets that were sold to split a $440,000 Natural State Jackpot (NSJ), which was also the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
The Benton County resident bought his Quick Pick ticket at Kum & Go No. 402, 816 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell, for the July 28 drawing. The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 7, 9, 10, 12 and 19.
The second jackpot winner, Marites Chambers, claimed her prize Tuesday. She is also a resident of Benton County and purchased the winning Quick Pick NSJ ticket at Village Market, 17047 Marshall St. in Garfield.
Richard J. plays the lottery daily and first told his daughter about the win. He plans to invest his lottery prize.
Other Arkansas lottery players won big prizes this week.
Dawn Otto of Calico Rock claimed a $50,000 lottery prize. Her win came from the $20 200X instant ticket. Melissa Grindle of Dover won $28,799 playing the $5 AR Progressive Jackpot Fast Play game.
In addition, Esteban Posada of Fort Smith won $25,000 on the state’s newest lottery game, LOTTO, and Rickey Garrett Jr. of Conway claimed $20,000 in lottery winnings from the $2 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
Patsy Raney of Walnut Ridge, Amber Sanders of Scranton, and Gay Mullins of Pine Bluff won $10,000 each from the $10 $10K Loaded instant ticket.
A Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 was sold at Kum & Go No. 2392, 3920 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro, for the Aug. 1 drawing. The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were white balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, with the Megaball being 12. The player matched four white balls and the Megaball and has yet to claim their prize.
