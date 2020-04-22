The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is participating in National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), April 20-24. This week is a national safety campaign observed each spring, traditionally the start of construction season, to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. This year’s national theme is, “Safe Work Zones for All. Protect workers. Protect road users. We Can Do It!”
As part of NWZAW, the Main Street Bridge, Clinton Presidential Park Bridge, Big Dam Bridge, Two Rivers Pedestrian Bridge, The Junction Bridge Pedestrian Walk Way, the Union Plaza Building and the Simmons Building (formerly Acxiom building) will be lit with orange lights in observance of the campaign.
Arkansas’ 2020 Work Zone Awareness Week partners include the Arkansas Chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA), Arkansas Chapter, Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the Arkansas Asphalt Pavement Association (AAPA), Arkansas Good Roads Foundation, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
National Work Zone Awareness Week was formed by ATSSA, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), and the FHWA.
