Arkansas PBS is accepting entries through April 15 for “Student Selects: A Young Filmmakers Showcase,” which highlights the creativity and talent of the state’s kindergarten through 12th grade students. In addition to possible broadcast on Arkansas PBS, students may choose to compete for the Arkansas Historic Places Film Prize.
Now in its 15th year, “Student Selects” gives Arkansas student filmmakers, including homeschool students, the opportunity for possible broadcast on Arkansas PBS, streaming on myarkansaspbs.org, prize competitions and screenings, including the Student Filmmakers Showcase and the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival (HSDFF).
Entry information is available at myarkansaspbs.org/studentselects. Submission categories include, but are not limited to, documentary, narrative, animation, claymation, stop-motion, music videos and PSAs.
In partnership with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of Arkansas Heritage (a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism), fifth through 12th grade students may compete for the Arkansas Historic Places Student Film Prize, which only accepts documentaries about any historic site in the state that is at least 50 or more years old. Student films awarded Grand Prize and 1st-4th place honors will receive a cash award, trophy and participation certificate.
The Student Filmmakers Showcase, highlighting Arkansas PBS selected films and the Arkansas Historic Places prize-winning films, will be a virtual event held in May 2021.
Anyone interested in submitting films should visit myarkansaspbs.org/studentselects for complete rules for all competitions, to submit entries electronically and to download entry forms for mailed entries. Past entries may also be viewed online. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Casey Sanders at 501-682-4190 or csanders@myarkansaspbs.org.
“Student Selects: A Young Filmmakers Showcase” will air on Arkansas PBS this fall. Arkansas PBS will host youth filmmaking workshops and screenings of student films at the HSDFF in October.
Arkansas PBS “Student Selects” partners include: Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of Arkansas Heritage (a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism); and the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival.
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of Arkansas Heritage (a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism) is responsible for identifying, evaluating, registering and preserving cultural resources.
