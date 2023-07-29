Arkansas PBS has announced “Mystery League” – a new 20-episode, live-action series to teach kids in kindergarten through second graders about friendship and community – will premiere this fall on the statewide public media network.

“We are thrilled to produce a television series for Arkansas children that is filmed in Arkansas by Arkansans,” Arkansas PBS CEO and Executive Director Courtney Pledger said, per a news release issued by the broadcaster on Thursday. “Our Arkansas kids will see themselves in these stories and characters and recognize their home state.”

