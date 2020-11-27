Arkansas PBS will celebrate GivingTuesday and inspire generosity at the end of an eventful year by encouraging the gift of insightful, educational, essential programming for audiences statewide. Donations made to Arkansas PBS on GivingTuesday will further the network’s commitment to delivering in-depth and timely reporting that keeps viewers connected and unites communities, providing programs and services to help children continue to learn and grow at home, and bringing inspiration, wonder and delight that lifts viewers up in these challenging times.
“As the relentless pace of events this year has made so clear, staying accurately informed is vitally important to our daily lives, from weighing difficult decisions in our own households to the very health of the democracy we must work and move ahead together to preserve,” Arkansas PBS Foundation CEO Marge Betley said. “We recognize that every news report, insightful conversation, thrilling discovery and inspiring moment is made possible by you and your generous support for Arkansas PBS.
“Let’s move ahead, together, and ensure the vital public service of Arkansas PBS stays strong.”
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year.
Contributions to Arkansas PBS’s GivingTuesday campaign will help support:
A safe place for children to learn, not just be entertained, in times when they may not be in school.
A deeper look at issues and events from around the world and local communities.
World travel from the comfort and safety of home.
Incredible drama, music, science, history and documentaries.
Donations of $5 or more per month ($60+ yearly) will qualify the donor for on-demand streaming through Arkansas PBS Passport. This extensive library features more than 400 local Arkansas PBS productions, as well as PBS series and specials, making it the best value in on-demand streaming. New series available in Arkansas PBS Passport include the Jane Austen collection – “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense & Sensibility,” “Sanditon” and “Mansfield Park” – and “Dickensian,” a bold reinvention of Charles Dickens’ timeless novels, where his most iconic characters live side by side in the same Victorian neighborhood.
Donors can help Arkansas PBS keep moving forward and ensure that viewers statewide have access to great programming and educational resources by visiting my arkansaspsb.org or facebook.com/arkansaspbs on GivingTuesday Dec. 1. Facebook will match up to $7 million of GivingTuesday contributions made through the social network to eligible nonprofits on Dec. 1.
All donations will support programming on Arkansas PBS.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
