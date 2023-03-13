Arkansas PBS celebrates women’s history this month with a screening event and a variety of programming.
On Wednesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. Arkansas PBS and Philander Smith College will partner for the Philander Forward Film Series screening of “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom.” The film goes beyond the legend to shine a light on the inspiring woman who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. Born 200 years ago in Maryland, Harriet Tubman was a conductor of the Underground Railroad, a Civil War scout, nurse and spy, and one of the greatest freedom fighters in this nation’s history. The Philander Forward Film Series is free, open to the public and welcomes students, faculty and all communities to connect to the campus community through film. Additional information is available at myarpbs.org/harriettubmanscreening.
Then, on Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. will be the premiere of “Great Performances at the Met: The Hours,” which marks Renée Fleming’s return to the Met. In this new opera composed by Pulitzer Prize-winning Kevin Puts, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s “The Hours” and inspired by Virginia Wolfe’s “Mrs. Dalloway,” the stories of three different women throughout three different eras are told as they struggle with their inner demons and roles in society. Fleming is joined on stage by Tony Award winners Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato. The production is hosted by Christine Baranski, with Phelim McDermott directing and Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting.
Premiering Monday, March 20, at 9 p.m. will be “Independent Lens: Storming Caesars Palace.” Based on the book “Storming Caesars Palace: How Black Mothers Fought Their Own War on Poverty” by Annelise Orleck, this documentary follows Ruby Duncan – a mother who, after losing her job at a Las Vegas hotel, joined a welfare rights group of mothers who defied notions of the “welfare queen.” In a fight for guaranteed income, Duncan and other equality activists took on the Nevada mob in organizing a massive protest that shut down Las Vegas casino operations including Caesars Palace. The film is directed by Hazel Gurland, who has worked on projects such as “Finding Your Roots” and “The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross,” both with Henry Louis Gates Jr.
“Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” will premiere Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. Known as one of the most influential names in modern rock and folk music, Joni Mitchell went from performing in Canadian coffeehouses to getting inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and collaborating with stars like Charles Mingus. Now, she receives the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
“In Their Own Words: Princess Diana,” Tuesday, March 14, at 3:30 p.m. Princess Diana grew from a shy, aristocratic schoolgirl into a dynamic force for change. This is a journey from the inside of her life, and the story of a woman who defied expectations and evolved into one of the world’s most impactful icons.
“In Their Own Words: Queen Elizabeth II,” Tuesday, March 14, at 4:30 p.m. Queen Elizabeth II had a remarkable life, from her youth to her uncle’s abdication, her father’s coronation as King George VI, her experience during World War II, her sudden ascension to the throne and her eventful reign of more than 60 years.
“Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths and Secrets: Marie Antoinette, The Doomed Queen,” Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. Lucy Worsley uncovers the myths and secrets of Marie Antoinette’s reign.
“American Masters: In the Making,” Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. This special follows eight emerging cultural icons – creators who bring insight and originality to their craft – on their journey to becoming masters of their artistic disciplines.
“Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words,” Sunday, March 26, at noon. The singer-songwriter credited with hits such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter” recounts her life story in a touching interview.
“Dolly Parton and Friends: 50 Years at the Opry,” Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m. This special celebrates the legend’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Parton delivers some of her biggest hits at the world-famous home for country music with guests like Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Margo Price and Hank Williams Jr.
“Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special,” Monday, March 27, at 9 p.m. With the help of layered audio recordings and archival video footage, this special explores Fannie Lou Hamer’s life and impact to the American civil rights movement.
“Secrets of the Dead: Lady Sapiens,” Wednesday, March 29, at 9 p.m. and Friday, March 31, at 1:30 p.m. New scientific investigations help piece together the untold story of prehistoric women.
“NOVA: Picture A Scientist,” Friday, March 31, at 3:30 p.m. A biologist, a chemist and a geologist lead viewers on a journey through their own experiences as women in STEM and provide new perspectives on how to make science itself more diverse, equitable and open to all.
“American Masters: Roberta Flack,” Friday, March 31, at 9 p.m. As she rose from a piano lounge singer to stardom, Roberta Flack triumphed in music while fighting civil rights. Through exclusive interviews with names such as Rev. Jesse Jackson and Peabo Bryson and access to archives and interviews, the special follows her story in the industry.
