Courtney Pledger, executive director and CEO of Arkansas PBS, has been elected to the PBS Board of Directors for a second three-year term as a professional director. Professional directors are station leaders from the public television system.

“The PBS Board of Directors is essential to our mission in public media: to educate, engage and inspire our audiences,” PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger said. “This exceptional group of people will bring a rich diversity of perspectives and experiences, and play a critical role in guiding our system forward.”

