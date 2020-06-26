The Arkansas PBS Commission met on Tuesday to discuss PBS’s membership and the impact of the coronavirus.
“I think we would be having a record year if not for COVID,” Arkansas PBS Foundation Membership Manager Pat Pearce said.
Pearce said PBS lost some of its membership due to the pandemic.
“A lot of folks had to drop their support because of losing their jobs or their business being closed,” Pearce said.
Despite losing some of its members, PBS’s overall membership increased. Pearce said PBS’s membership is currently 21,508 people.
“Our number of members has reached a level that we have not seen since the early nineties,” Pearce said.
PBS gained many of its new members this year.
“We normally will bring in about 2,000 members between March 1 and the end of the June pledge drive,” Pearce said.
PBS was challenged by the Susan Howarth Foundation to gain 3,000 members during this time period; PBS exceeded this goal by bringing in 3,120 new members. Since PBS achieved the goal, the Susan Howarth Foundation donated $20,000 to PBS.
PBS plans to keep expanding its membership.
“Our membership goal is to double the membership in four years,” Arkansas PBS Chief Operating Officer Ed Leon said.
Leon recognized that this goal is lofty, but he knows increasing membership will benefit the organization.
Another way PBS receives support is through its sustainer program. “Our sustainer program is reaching new heights,” Pearce said.
According to the Arkansas PBS website, members of this program “provide a reliable, steady stream of support for Arkansas PBS by authorizing a monthly or quarterly charge to their credit card or bank account.”
In other business, two new members were welcomed to the commission: Anne Canada and Ann Clemmer. Additionally, Annette Herrington was re-appointed to the commission.
