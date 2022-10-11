Arkansas PBS has completed the third transmitter of a four-transmitter expansion to achieve near universal public television broadcast coverage in the state, extending airwaves to part or all of 31 counties that previously received a very weak or no signal – an increase from 76 percent of the state to 95 percent. The expansion was made possible by $6.4 million from the Federal CARES Act COVID Fund awarded to Arkansas PBS by the Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee.

This transmitter near Gaither is now operating at full power, bringing Arkansas PBS into the homes of residents in Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties, and covering the cities of Harrison, Yellville, Summit, Bergman, Alpena, Green Forrest, Western Grove and areas of Mountain Home. The new service is a repeater from the Arkansas PBS primary transmitter in Little Rock and will be broadcast as KETS channel 2 when residents in the area scan for it on their televisions. This third transmitter accounts for a 5.1 percent increase in coverage and reaches an additional 151,055 people.

